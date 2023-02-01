MS Dhoni Is 'Most Selfless Player' In IPL History, Say Chris Gayle, Anil Kumble And Other Former Stars

MS Dhoni is counted among the legends of cricket not just because of his game skills but also for the human that he is, off and on the field. Former cricketers like Anil Kumble, Chris Gayle, Robin Uthappa and Scott Styris were all in agreement as they named him the most selfless player in IPL history during a special rapid-fire interview round on Jio Cinema. Dhoni hung up his boots in international cricket in 2020. However, he continues to be an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings.

The former India captain has helped the Chennai-based franchise lift up four Indian Premier League titles, producing several magical moments for his team throughout the years. With the IPL 2023 season, still, a couple of months away, Dhoni has already started practicing for the new campaign. He has been spotted taking part in training sessions.

The 41-year-old also recently met the Indian squad ahead of their first T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi. The 2011 World Cup winner was seen interacting with the likes of Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Hardik Pandya as well as the support staff of the team.

Pandya spoke about their interaction with Dhoni ahead of the first game against the Kiwis.

“Mahi bhai is here which is good as we get to meet him. We can get out of the hotel also (to meet him). Otherwise, the way we have played in the last one month, it has just been hotel to hotel,"

Talking about Dhoni’s laurels in the IPL, the 41-year-old has enjoyed a great time in the tournament over the years.

He has played 234 matches across all seasons, bagging 4978 runs in the process at an average of 39.20.

His sharp cricketing brain coupled with the calm and composed demeanour of a leader has made him a fan favourite. A large part of the Chennai Super Kings’ campaign in the IPL this year will depend on Dhoni’s performance. The four-time IPL champions will be eager to leave the disappointment of last season behind them. CSK finished second from the bottom in IPL last year. However, with additions like English all-rounder Ben Stokes and the return of Ravindra Jadeja will be fancying their chance to win another title in what could be the last IPL season for MS Dhoni.

