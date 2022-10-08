MS Dhoni Makes Surprise Entry in Chennai; CSK Welcomes Thala With a Heartfelt Post

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s days as an international cricketer may be over, but he still is one of India’s most renowned superstars. Dhoni is part of the Indian Premier League and is the heartthrob of the Chennai Super Kings franchise. On Friday evening, Dhoni landed in Chennai and the Super Kings greeted their ‘Thala’ with a heartfelt post on Twitter.

The former India captain received a warm welcome on his arrival in Chennai. The reason for Dhoni’s visit is yet unknown, given the next IPL season is still a long way off. Nevertheless, the Chennai Super Kings were enthralled by their skipper’s “unexpected" arrival and shared his images on their Twitter handle.

In the pictures, Dhoni can be seen donning a white T-shirt and a mask while making his way out of the airport. The King’s caption to their post was the real highlight.

“Touchdown Anbuden! Unexpected. ThalaDharisanam makes our day!" CSK’s caption read.

The comments flooded as many of the Super King’s supporters were surprised by the appearance of their icon, while others speculated on the reason behind Dhoni’s unexpected visit. The IPL’s player retention may be one of the reasons Dhoni is in Chennai.

Dhoni’s fandom in cricket knows no boundaries. He is hailed as a cult hero in Tamil Nadu and has been a pioneer of the sport. The Ranchi boy has won it all, in his illustrious career as a cricketer. From leading India to lift major ICC accolades like the 2011 World Cup, the T20 World Cup, and the Champions Trophy to guiding CSK to four IPL titles, Dhoni has turned everything he touched into gold.

The last edition of the IPL wasn’t ideal for him and the Chennai Super Kings. Initially, Dhoni was relieved of captaincy duties, with Ravindra Jadeja appointed as the skipper. However, a string of disappointing performances forced CSK to restore Dhoni as the captain of the side. The decision came too little too late as Chennai finished in the penultimate position in the points table.

As a batter, Dhoni amassed 232 runs in 14 matches with a decent average of over 30. He did show his hard-hitting prowess in some of the matches but lacked consistency. The 41-year-old will be set to captain the side for the next edition and is determined to put up a much better performance this time around. It will also be interesting to see whether the next season would be Dhoni’s last at CSK as a player.

