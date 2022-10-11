MS Dhoni Opens Up On His Board Exam Days: 'Had No Clue About Certain Chapters; Father Thought....'

India captain MS Dhoni may be one of the finest Indian cricketers to play for the country, although he was an average student. The 41-year-old, who led India to two World Cups, admitted that his attendance started to drop after he started playing cricket. Till he was in class 7th, he was an ‘average’ student before he fell in love with the sport.

Also Read: IND vs SA, 3rd ODI, Weather Update: Rain Threat To Final ODI Match As Overcast Skies Predicted

The incident happened at the inauguration the Superkings academy at MS Dhoni Global School in Hosur where one student asked him about his student life. Taken aback by the question, Dhoni said even his father thought he wouldn’t pass the Board exams.

Advertisement

“I was very happy. My father thought that I am not passing [10th board exam]. He was like, it’s gone, I will have to repeat, but he was very happy that I passed."

“Does sport qualify as a subject? [on his favorite subject] I was an average student till I started playing cricket in Class seven, so from that point onwards, my attendance slightly started to go down. But other than that, I was a good student. [In the] tenth, I got 66 percent or something; In 12th, I got 56 or 57 percent."

Also Read: ‘Didn’t Know He Made that Statement. But Look…’: Ashwin Reacts to Ramiz Raja’s Statement

“My attendance was very low because I was playing throughout. So, it was tough for me, but I was an average student. In fact, in Class 10 boards, there were chapters I had no clue about. So, I had no idea what to write if a question came from that particular chapter. That how bad it was."

Advertisement

After Chennai and Salem, Super Kings Academy is all set to expand its wings with the inauguration of its next cricket facility at Hosur. Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni inaugurated the Super Kings Academy at the MS Dhoni Global School, Hosur on Monday.

“Whenever I go to any school, it’s like a time machine…I straight away go back to the time I spent at my school. I always believe it’s one of the best times you can have. There are studies, games…but the time that you spend at school never comes back. You always have fond memories. You make friends over here that will stay with you for a very long time," Dhoni said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MS Dhoni is all set to return to IPL in 2023 where he will once again lead the Chennai Superkings. He led them to the title in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here