'MS Dhoni Probably Had More Politics to Deal With in Indian Cricket Than What Ricky Ponting Did': Brad Hogg

Veteran Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes that legendary India wicketkeeper batter Mahendra Singh Dhoni was a better captain than Ricky Ponting. Dhoni was a pioneer in the Indian cricket as he is the only captain in international cricket to win all three ICC trophies - T20 World Cup, ODI WC and Champions Trophy. While Ricky Ponting has been the most successful skipper in Australia cricket history as he led them to twin ODI World Cup titles in 2003 and 2007.

Hogg made his international debut under Mark Taylor’s captaincy, but played a lot under Ponting’s leadership. However, he feels that Dhoni had to deal with more politics throughout his tenure than Ponting.

“Ricky Ponting had a wonderful team. MS Dhoni had a great team as well. For me, both did exceptionally well, both have got a fantastic record. You cannot separate them. I’d say that MS Dhoni probably had more politics to deal with in Indian cricket than what Ricky Ponting did. That probably puts Dhoni slightly in front of Ricky Ponting," Hogg said during a Q&A session on Youtube when a asked him to pick a better captain between Dhoni and Ponting.

The veteran spinner further emphasized that Ponting had a lot of experienced stars in the team to make his job a bit easy. Ponting had the liberty of leading a star-studded side with the likes of Matthew Hayden, Adam Gilchrist, Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne and Brett Lee.

“The other thing with Ricky Ponting is he had a lot of cricketers around that were really experienced and knew their roles and knew what to do as well. He only had to control certain aspects of the game. Most of the attitudes of the players, the discipline of the players, the plans of the players knowing what to do, they all knew it.

“It’s a tough one, but MS Dhoni with the extra politics that he might have had in India, probably just puts him in front. Sorry, Ricky!" he added.

While Dhoni will return to the cricket field in the upcoming season of IPL in the yellow colours of Chennai Super Kings. It is expected to be his last IPL as he will look to lead CSK to lead their fourth IPL title.

On the other hand, Ricky Pointing will return as the coach of Delhi Capitals and will try to guide them to their maiden title.

