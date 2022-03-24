MS Dhoni Quits CSK Captaincy: Take a Look at His Leadership Records Set in Last 14 Years

March 25, Thursday marked the end of an era after Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman, decided to step down as Chennai Super Kings captain. The decision took his fans by surprise who were eagerly waiting to watch him lead the side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26. But after this development, not Dhoni but Ravindra Jadeja will walk out for the toss on Saturday at Wankhede Stadium.

Dhoni have passed on the baton to one of the finest all-rounders of India but the legacy he is left behind is unmatchable. It’s a fact that CSK haven’t won the most number of titles but the list of records set by them under Dhoni’s tenure is quite longer.

As Dhoni vacates his post, let’s have a look at the list of records set by him in last 14 years as the skipper of Chennai Super Kings

One and Only: MS Dhoni is the only player to have led a side in over 200 matches in the Indian Premier League.

Highest win percentage: CSK hold the record for most appearances in the playoffs (eleven) and the Final (nine) of the IPL. Dhoni’s win percentage as the skipper of CSK is 59.60.

More than 100 wins as captain: Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings in 204 matches across all competitions (including now-defunct Champion’s T20 League). The team has won 121 of those matches, while lost 82 encounters. One of the games didn’t provide a result.

Four IPL Titles: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings have won four IPL titles under Dhoni’s captaincy – in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. They have also won two CTL titles – in 2010 and 2014 – during Dhoni’s tenure.

One of the top winners: Besides Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir, Dhoni is the only captain to win multiple IPL titles. He is the joint-highest with Rohit Sharma in terms of total trophies – six.

