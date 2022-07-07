MS Dhoni Rings In 41st Birthday In London; Rishabh Pant Joins Celebrations

As former India captain MS Dhoni celebrated his 41st birthday in London with his family, photos of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant posing with the legend also circulated on social media.

Pant was touted as the former’s successor as India’s first-choice wicketkeeper when he announced his retirement in 2020. The 24-year-old has turned out to be one of the most important middle-order batters for India with his unique approach in both - batting and behind the stumps.

Pant has, on multiple occasions, talked about his special bond with Dhoni that helped see him through his initial years at the national level.

MS Dhoni holds the distinguished record as the only captain to win all three ICC trophies in white-ball cricket - ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy. Known as ‘captain cool’. MS retired as one of the most successful captains around the world.

He represented India 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is and till date is the only designated keeper-batter from India to score more than 10000 ODI runs.

