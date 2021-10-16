MS Dhoni And Sakshi Dhoni Expecting Their Second Child In 2022? Twitter Abuzz With Speculations

Amidst the euphoria of Chennai Super King winning their fourth IPL title defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai on Friday, CSK - and MS Dhoni - fans may have more to celebrate with rumours of Dhoni and his wife Sakshi expecting their second child in 2022 doing the rounds on social media.

Even though the rumours and speculations on Twitter and other social media platforms are yet to be verified, that has not stopped fans from congratulating the couple. Various Twitter influencers have put out tweets on the same stating Suresh Raina’s wife Priyanka has reportedly confirmed the news as well.

The WAGs of Chennai Super Kings players had travelled with the team to UAE and were a regular feature in all the CSK matches.

Dhonis wife Sakshi and their daughter Ziva have been a constant presence in all the CSK matches and the family also had a special moment after CSK won the title with Sakhi and Ziva hugging Dhoni in the middle amid title celebrations. The screengrabs of the same have gone viral.

As for the match, CSK got the better of KKR, to claim their fourth IPL title. KKR posted 192/3 riding on opener Faf du Plessis’ 59-ball 86 and crucial contributions from the top-order and went on to defend the total by restricting Kolkata to 165/9 despite fifties from Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer. For CSK, Shardul Thakur picked up three wickets while Josh Hazelwood and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with twwo each.

