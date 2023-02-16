MS Dhoni Sends Special Gift To South Comedian Yogi Babu

From playing memorable match-winning knocks to making kind gestures off the field, former India skipper MS Dhoni never misses an opportunity to enthral his fans. Well, Dhoni has once again earned plaudits online as he gifted one of his autographed bats to actor Yogi Babu. The 37-year-old actor also shared a video in which he could be heard thanking Dhoni for presenting the bat. “Direct from MS Dhoni hands which he played in nets. Thank you MS Dhoni sir for the bat. Always cherished with the - your cricket memory as well as cinematic memory," the Tami Nadu-born actor tweeted.

Yogi Babu’s post triggered a buzz as social media users showered praise on MS Dhoni.

One Twitter user branded MS Dhoni as the greatest persona in the history of cricket. “MS Dhoni- greatest personality in cricket history. Great human being thala. Today in Indian cricket there is so much politics but MS Dhoni time… really he is our Pride thala," the tweet read.

“Man with positive attitude always. Love you MS Dhoni," tweeted another person.

A certain Twitter user opined that it was certainly an invaluable gift. “Precious gift, please keep it safe," the comment read.

Another person urged Yogi Babu to take part in the upcoming edition of the Celebrity Cricket League. “Hope you play in the upcoming Celebrity Cricket League," the tweet read.

After displaying a remarkable show in the international cricket circuit, MS Dhoni is now all set to venture into film production. Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited, promoted by Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, had unveiled its maiden project- an upcoming Tamil movie, titled Let’s Get Married.

Let’s Get Married, directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, stars Harish Kalyan, Ivana, Nadia and Yogi Babu.

Coming back to on-field developments, MS Dhoni will handle the leadership duties of Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chennai fans are desperately waiting to witness Dhoni’s power-packed performance at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium as the IPL is all set to reintroduce its original home-away format in the 2023 season.

In their last outing, Chennai Super Kings failed to do anything impressive. Chennai finished their IPL 2022 campaign ninth in the standings, with four wins under their belt.

