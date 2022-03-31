MS Dhoni Tees Off with Six for First Time in His IPL Career, Crosses 7000-run Mark in T20s

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has played all fifteen seasons of the Indian Premier League, playing 222 games so far. But on Thursday, at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai, he got off the mark with a six for the first time in the IPL.

Dhoni went on to hit two fours, smashing an unbeaten 16 off just 6 balls as he help CSK reach 201/7 from their 20 over against Lucknow Super Giants.

In fact, Dhoni is only the sixth Indian to cross the 7000-run mark in T20 cricket, with the others being Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and Robin Uthappa.

Kohli has 10,326 runs, as Rohit has 9,936 runs, Raina has 8654 runs, Shikhar has 8,818 runs and Uthappa has 7,120 runs.

In the overall list of highest run-getters in T20 cricket, West Indies’ Chris Gayle is top with 14,562 runs, followed by Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik , WI’s Kieron Pollard, Australia’s Aaron Finch and Kohli being fifth.

In the course of the innings, he also surpassed the 7000-run mark in T20 cricket, out of which 4687 he has scored for CSK, 574 for Rising Pune Supergiants, 1617 for the Indian men’s cricket team and 123 runs for Jharkhand.

Dhoni had smashed an unbeaten half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2022 opener but CSK lost the game.

