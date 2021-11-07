MS Dhoni to Lead But No Place For Virat Kohli in Harbhajan Singh's All-Time T20 XI

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh picked his all-time T20 XI as he snubbed Team India captain Virat Kohli from his list. Harbhajan picked four players from two-time T20 World Cup champions West Indies, three Indians, and one apiece from England, South Africa, Australia and Sri Lanka. He named legendary India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the leader of the group. Harbhajan was part of Dhoni’s Team India of 2007 T20 World Cup triumph.

At the opening spot, Harbhajan picked Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle while choosing his XI for Sportskeeda. He snubbed Australia’s David Warner for the role. England’s wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler was picked as the number 3 by the veteran India spinner over Kohli.

In the shortest format, Jos Buttler usually opens the innings for his national team and franchise clubs. However, Harbhajan feels he is a reliable batter and can bat at number 3.

“He is a very reliable batter and someone who can control the game once he gets set," he said.

The ace spinner picked a power-pack middle-order consisting of former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson at No.4, South African great AB de Villiers at No.5 followed by MS Dhoni.

In the all-rounder department, Harbhajan chose two of the most decorated T20 players in history - Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard. The 41-year-old said that any T20 team is incomplete without Pollard who is also the skipper of the West Indies cricket team in the shortest format.

“The batting order can be altered and Pollard could be moved up and down the order depending on the needs of the side. Any T20 team is incomplete without Pollard," he said.

Interestingly, the Turbonator picked only one spinner in his XI - Sunil Narine who has been one of the finest spinners in the shortest format. While Rashid Khan missed out on his place.

In the pace department, Harbhajan chose two yorker specialists in Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah.

Harbhajan Singh’s all-time T20 XI: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Jos Buttler, Shane Watson, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (c &wk), Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah.

