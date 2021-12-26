'MS Dhoni Wanted to Prolong His White-Ball Career': Ravi Shastri Recalls Former Captain's Shocking Test Retirement

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri recalled the moment when Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from Test cricket. The former India captain shocked the cricketing world with his retirement from red-ball cricket in 2014 midway during Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. It was after the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia when Dhoni decided to bid adieu to the longest format after a draw at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Shastri, who was the team manager at that time, recalled Dhoni came to meet him after the draw and told him that he wanted to have chat with the players in the dressing room as he thought that the former skipper will address them about the result of the match.

After Dhoni’s retirement, Virat Kohli took over the charge of Test team as permanent captain for the fourth Test of the tour. Meanwhile, Dhoni continued to lead India in white-ball cricket before stepping down as captain in 2017.

The former India coach said that he was confident that Kohli will be the player to lead the Indian team after Dhoni.

“I knew that the moment MS Dhoni finishes, Virat Kohli is the guy to lead the side. He (MS Dhoni) knew who was the next leader in line," Ravi Shastri said on Star Sports.

Shastri further said that Dhoni took the decision of quitting Test cricket to prolong his white-ball career.

“He was waiting for an opportune time to make the announcement. He knew how much his body could take and he wanted to prolong his white-ball career. When your body tells you it’s enough, it’s enough, there are no second thoughts about that," he added.

Shastri further revealed that most of the players were in a state of shock when Dhoni made the announcement.

“Well, it came as a surprise. He came to me and said ‘I want to say something to the boys’. I said ‘sure’. I thought he was going to say something about the draw. He comes out. I just saw the faces around the dressing room. Most of the boys were in a state of shock when MS made the announcement. But that’s MS for you," Shastri added.

