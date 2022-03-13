Royal Challengers Bangalore newly appointed captain Faf du Plessis talked about his time playing under Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s leadership at Chennai Super Kings in IPL. Du Plessis replaced Virat Kohli as the new RCB captain after the Indian batting maestro relinquished captaincy after IPL 2021. Bangalore signed Du Plessis is ahead of this year’s auction after CSK decided to release him.

The former Proteas batter played under Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings and now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant. He enjoyed a decent record as captain for South Africa, however, he has never led an IPL time so far.

Du Plessis recalled the time when he joined CSK and how Dhoni’s captaincy approach was completely different to his.

“The crazy thing is, when I started over in Chennai, I had this idea of what captaincy looks like. And MS was the complete opposite of what I thought it would have looked like! Because my culture was South African, right? So I came to this environment and I was like, ‘this guy was completely different than I thought what it should be!" Du Plessis said in an interview with RCB.

The Proteas batter further talked about his own captaincy style and said he will not try to be MS Dhoni and Kohli.

“What it taught me was that there were different styles, but it is important that you need to be (have) your own style. Because that’s the thing that always comes through when the pressure is on. So, I can’t try to be Virat Kohli because I’m not Virat Kohli. I can’t try to be MS Dhoni. But there are things I’ve learned that helped me grow my leadership style and mature. So, I’m grateful for that journey," said the new RCB skipper.

Despite playing three finals, RCB have failed to win a single trophy in Indian Premier League history. They reached the play-offs in the last two seasons but failed to lift the trophy.

Under Du Plessis’ leadership, RCB will begin their campaign at IPL 2022 against Punjab Kings on March 27 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

