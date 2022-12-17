'MS Dhoni Would've Been Very Proud' - Dinesh Karthik Hails Rishabh Pant's Stumping to Dismiss Nurul Hasan

Veteran wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik heaped huge praise on young glovesman Rishabh Pant and said his idol MS Dhoni would have been proud of the stumping he executed to dismiss Nurul Hasan on the day of the opening Test against Bangladesh. The last wicket of the day came through quick glovework from Pant as Hasan tried his best to get his foot back in the crease but the Indian wicketkeeper was too good. The Bangladesh wicketkeeper batter was dismissed on just 3.

Pant was lightning quick with his glovework as many termed it as Dhoni-Esque.

Karthik talked about the delivery from Axar which completely outfoxed Nurul and forced him to forward to play the shot but eventually got beaten.

“First of all, I think he idolizes MS Dhoni, who would have been very proud of the way he did that stumping. The beauty of it is when the ball is pitched closer, it can be hard for you to react faster because you get the feeling that the batter is going to play a shot," Karthik was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz.

The veteran glovesman was highly impressed with Pant’s stumping and lauded his presence of mind to bring his hands closer to stumps to dislodge them.

“But where Pant stood out was that he was ready for the ball to miss the bat and he was already bringing his hands towards the stumps and that’s why it was done at such a quick speed. Generally, as a wicketkeeper, your reaction is to receive the ball," he stated.

The 37-year-old further talked about the greatness of Mahendra Singh Dhoni behind the stumps and how he used to predict the situation from behind the stumps.

“Dhoni was special because he started predicting when they saw the ball that there is a chance that the batter could get beaten. They will start bringing it the other way towards the stumps and that’s where you get that split second difference," Karthik added.

Pant also took the crucial catch of Najmul Shanto as Virat Kohli initially dropped it at first slip but the wicketkeeper dived to his left to grab the deflection.

