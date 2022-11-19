MS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Big Bash League 2022 match between Melbourne Stars Women and Brisbane Heat Women: Brisbane Heat Women will be trying to seal the second spot in the Women’s Big Bash League standings when they will play against Melbourne Stars Women on Sunday. With 16 points from eight wins and five losses, Brisbane have qualified for the playoffs. While Sydney Sixers Women have already booked a berth in the final, Heat Women will be aiming to finish second in the points table to avoid playing the Eliminator match.

The team failed to put up a good performance in the last game against Sydney Sixers. They could not defend the total of 163 runs and ended up losing by five wickets.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars Women are out of the playoff race. With six losses and five wins, the team is sixth in the points tally. Melbourne Stars did well in their last league game as they handed a defeat to Perth Scorchers Women by six runs.

Ahead of the match between Melbourne Stars Women and Brisbane Heat Women, here is everything you need to know:

MS-W vs BH-W Telecast

Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women game will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

MS-W vs BH-W Live Streaming

The match between the two sides will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

MS-W vs BH-W Match Details

The two teams will play against each other at the Ted Summerton Reserve in Victoria at 8:30 AM IST on November 20, Sunday.

MS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Annabel Sutherland

Vice-Captain - Jess Jonassen

Suggested Playing XI for MS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ellie Johnston, Nicole Faltum

Batters: Grace Harris, Bess Heath, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Nicola Hancock, Sophie Day, Jess Kerr

MS-W vs BH-W Probable XIs:

Melbourne Stars Women: Sasha Maloney, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Annabel Sutherland, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (c&wk), Sophie Reid, Rhy McKenna, Sophie Day, Bess Heath, Alice Capsey

Brisbane Heat Women: Nicola Hancock, Danni Wyatt, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Jess Jonassen, Courtney Sippel, Jess Kerr, Charli Knott, Laura Kimmince, Ellie Johnston(wk)

