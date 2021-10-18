Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Dream11, MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Latest Update, MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Win, MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 App, MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 2021, MS-W vs HB-W Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Live Streaming

MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Melbourne Stars Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women:

Melbourne Stars Women will battle it out against Hobart Hurricanes Women in the sixth match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021. The two teams will take on each other at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 19, Tuesday, at 7:55 AM IST. Melbourne Stars Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will be eying a comeback in the tournament as they didn’t get off to a good start.

Melbourne Stars Women were beaten by Sydney Sixers Women in their first game by six wickets. It was a close fight but Alyssa Healy’s knock of 57 runs steered Sydney to victory. Melbourne will now aim for a victory on Tuesday to avoid two consecutive losses at the beginning of the competition.

Hobart Hurricanes Women have also not been at their best in the 20-over league so far. Hurricanes now have two defeats under their belt as they lost to Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers by six wickets and five wickets respectively.

Ahead of the match between Melbourne Stars Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women; here is everything you need to know:

>MS-W vs HB-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network will telecast the Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women game in India.

>MS-W vs HB-W Live Streaming

The match between Melbourne Stars Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

>MS-W vs HB-W Match Details

The Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women match will be hosted at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart at 7:55 AM IST on October 19, Tuesday.

>MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain- Meg Lanning

>Vice-Captain- Richa Ghosh

>Suggested Playing XI for MS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Rachel Priest

>Batters: Maia Bouchier, Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning

>All-rounders: Kim Garth, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey

>Bowlers: Belinda Vakarewa, Molly Strano, Sophie Day

>MS-W vs HB-W Probable XIs:

>Melbourne Stars Women: Annabel Sutherland, Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (c), Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum (wk), Maddy Darke, Sophie Day, Rhys McKenna, Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Anna Lanning

>Hobart Hurricanes Women: Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Smith, Rachel Priest (c & wk), Ruth Johnston, Mignon Du Preez, Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa, Richa Ghosh, Nicola Carey

