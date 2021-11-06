Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Dream11, MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Latest Update, MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Win, MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 App, MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 2021, MS-W vs MR-W Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Live Streaming

MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Melbourne Stars Women and Melbourne Renegades Women:

In the 35th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021, Melbourne Stars Women will be locking horns with Melbourne Renegades Women. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval on November 07, Sunday, at 08:10 AM IST. Melbourne Stars Women and Melbourne Renegades Women have produced contrasting performances in the competition.

Melbourne Stars Women have seen more downs than ups in the league so far. The team has won just four out of their nine league matches. They are currently fifth in the points table with nine points to their credit. Stars need to win almost all their upcoming games to make a mark in the competition. They will be motivated to do well as they thrashed Adelaide Strikers Women in their last game by 37 runs.

Melbourne Renegades Women, on the other hand, are enjoying a terrific ride in WBBL 2021. All the things are working in the favor of Renegades. The team is enjoying their stay at the top of the table with a total of six victories and two defeats from nine league matches. Melbourne Renegades are on the verge of qualifying for the second stage of the Championship.

Ahead of the match between Melbourne Stars Women and Melbourne Renegades Women; here is everything you need to know:

>MS-W vs MR-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women game in India.

>MS-W vs MR-W Live Streaming

Fans can watch the Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women match on the Sony LIV app and website.

>MS-W vs MR-W Match Details

The Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women match will be played at the Adelaide Oval at 08:10 AM IST on November 07, Sunday.

>MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain- Jemimah Rodrigues

>Vice-Captain- Nicole Faltum

>Suggested Playing XI for MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Josephine Dooley, Nicole Faltum

>Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Courtney Webb, Meg Lanning, Maia Bouchier

>All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Annabel Sutherland

>Bowlers: Ella Hayward, Holly Ferling, Tess Flintoff

>MS-W vs MR-W Probable XIs:

>Melbourne Stars Women: Tess Flintoff, Rhys McKenna, Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (c), Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Nicole Faltum (wk), Linsey Smith, Sophie Day, Kim Garth, Erin Osborne

>Melbourne Renegades Women: Harmanpreet Kaur, Eve Jones, Sophie Molineux (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Courtney Webb, Holly Ferling, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Carly Leeson, Jess Duffin, Josephine Dooley (wk)

