MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Women’s Big Bash League 2021, November 10 7:55 am IST

>MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Big Bash League 2021 Match between Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women: The Melbourne Stars Women will face Perth Scorchers on Wednesday, November 10, in their next match of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), at the Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide. Meg Lanning’s Melbourne Stars were beaten by their city rivals Melbourne Renegades by seven wickets in their previous game and they will hope to bounce back via this fixture.

Sophie Devine-led Perth Scorchers Women won their last game as they defeated Hobart Hurricanes Women by five wickets.

Advertisement

So far, Melbourne Stars have played 10 games this season and are currently placed at the second half of the table with four victories, five losses and no result. Melbourne’s opponents Perth Scorchers Women, meanwhile, are occupying third place in WBBL standings with three losses, five victories from their first nine games. Perth Scorchers Women’s one match had no result and was called off due to rain.

Here are all the details about today’s Women’s Big Bash League 2021 match between Melbourne Stars Women and Perth Scorchers Women:

>MS-W vs PS-W Telecast

The match between Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

>MS-W vs PS-W Live Streaming

The match between Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app in India.

>MS-W vs PS-W Match Details

The match between Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women will be played on Wednesday, November 10 at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia. The MS-W vs PS-W match will start at 7:55 am (IST).

>MS-W vs PS-W captain, vice-captain:

>Captain: Beth Mooney

>Vice-Captain: Annabel Sutherland

>MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

>Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney

>Batters: Chloe Piparo, Chamari Athapaththu, Elyse Villani

>All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Heather Graham, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth

>Bowlers: Lilly Mills, Tess Flintoff, Linsey Smith

Advertisement

>MS-W vs PS-W probable playing XI:

>Melbourne Stars Women Possible Starting Line-up: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (c), Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Erin Osborne, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Linsey Smith, Sophie Day, Rhys McKenna

>Perth Scorchers Women Possible Starting Line-up: Beth Mooney (WK), Sophie Devine (C), Chloe Piparo, Chamari Athapaththu, Alana King, Mathilda Carmichael, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Lisa Griffith, Heather Graham, Marizanne Kapp

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here