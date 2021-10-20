>MS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Big Bash League 2021 Match between Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women: Melbourne Stars Women will lock horns with Sydney Sixers Women for the second time in the ninth match of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 on Wednesday, October 20. The WBBL 2021 match will take place at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart and it is scheduled to begin at 11:20 am (IST).

The two teams have had contrasting campaigns so far. The Melbourne Stars lost both their opening games — first one against the same opponents in a rain curtailed by six wickets, followed by a 63-run defeat at the hands of Hobart Hurricanes Women on Tuesday. The Meg Lanning-led unit will be looking for their first points on the board in this fixture. Whereas the Sydney Sixers have played two matches and are yet to lose a game. The Ellyse Perry-led side are sitting at the top of the table with four points, they had the better of Melbourne Stars Women in the opening match of the competition and will look to repeat the same in this match as well.

Advertisement

>Here are all the details about today’s Women’s Big Bash League 2021match between Melbourne Stars Women and Sydney Sixers Women:

>MS-W vs SS-W Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for MS-W vs SS-W match in India

>MS-W vs SS-W Live Streaming

The match between MS-W vs SS-W can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app in India.

>MS-W vs SS-W Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, October 20 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The MS-W vs SS-W match will start at 11:20 am (IST).

>MS-W vs SS-W captain, vice-captain:

>Captain: Meg Lanning

>Vice-captain: Shafali Verma

>MS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

>Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

>Batters: Meg Lanning, Maia Bouchier, Anna Lanning, Shafali Verma

>All-rounders: Annabel Sutherland, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner

>Bowlers: Maitlan Brown, Rhys McKenna, Stella Campbell

>MS-W vs SS-W probable playing XIs

>Sydney Sixers Women Predicted Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Alyssa Healy (WK), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry (C), Nicole Bolton, Angela Reakes, Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav, Claire Moore, Stella Campbell, Emma Hughes

>Melbourne Stars Women Predicted Playing XI: Annabel Sutherland, Ellyse Villani, Meg Lanning (C), Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (WK), Tess Flintoff, Anna Lanning, Linsey Smith, Sophie Day, Rhys McKenna

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here