>MSC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 match between MD Sporting Club Women and Kalighat Club Women: MD Sporting Club Women will be locking horns with Kalighat Club Women in the 24th match of the Bengal T20 Blast. The second match between the two sides will be hosted at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground on February 18, Friday. In their first encounter, MD Sporting Club comfortably chased 100 runs to win by five wickets.

Overall, MD Sporting Club Women are doing a commendable job in the tournament. They have almost qualified by the second round by winning five of their seven league matches. However, Kalighat Club Women are facing a hard time in the T20 Championship.

They have won just two while losing five games to occupy the second-last place in the standings. Kalighat needs to win all their three remaining games to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Ahead of the match between MD Sporting Club Women and Kalighat Club Women; here is everything you need to know:

>MSC-W vs KAC-W Telecast

MSC-W vs KAC-W match will not be telecasted in India.

>MSC-W vs KAC-W Live Streaming

The MD Sporting Club Women vs Kalighat Club Women game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>MSC-W vs KAC-W Match Details

The MD Sporting Club Women vs Kalighat Club Women match will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, West Bengal at 01:00 PM IST on February 18, Friday.

>MSC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mamata Kisku

Vice-Captain- Mita Paul

>Suggested Playing XI for MSC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Priyanka Bala

Batters: Mamata Kisku, Shrabani Paul, Swati Sah

All-rounders: Gouher Sultana, Mita Paul, Tithas Sadhu, Anindita Nath

Bowlers: Soumashree Bhowmick, Piyali Ghosh, Tapati Paul

>MSC-W vs KAC-W Probable XIs:

MD Sporting Club Women: Priyanka Bala, Mita Paul©, Titas Sadhu, Shrabani Paul(wk), Sushmita Ganguly, Payel Vakharia, Mamani Roy, Anushka Paul, Bidisha Dey, Swati Sah, Tapati Paul

Kalighat Club Women: Priyosi Aich, Gouher Sultana©, Mamata Kisku, Debjani Saha(wk), Piyali Ghosh, Anindita Nath, Nisha Maji, Sushmita Paul, Soumoshree Bhowmick, Puja Adhikary, Pampa Sarkar

