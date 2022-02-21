>MSC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 match between MD Sporting Club Women and Rajasthan Club Women: MD Sporting Club Women will be locking horns with Rajasthan Club Women in the last league match of the Bengal T20 Blast 2022. Both the teams have already qualified for the semi-finals and will hope to gain some momentum ahead of the knockouts. The dead-rubber will be hosted at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground on February 21, Monday.

In their first encounter against each other, MD Sporting Club were brilliant with the ball as they restricted Rajasthan Club Women at 113 while they were chasing 132 runs.

Talking about the overall performance, MD Sporting Club were the best team during the league stage. They are currently topping the points table with seven victories and two losses.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Club Women are third in the standings. They have secured victory in five league matches while losing four games.

Ahead of the match between MD Sporting Club Women and Rajasthan Club Women; here is everything you need to know:

>MSC-W vs RAC-W Telecast

MSC-W vs RAC-W match will not be telecast in India.

>MSC-W vs RAC-W Live Streaming

The MD Sporting Club Women vs Rajasthan Club Women game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>MSC-W vs RAC-W Match Details

The MD Sporting Club Women vs Rajasthan Club Women match will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, West Bengal at 01:00 PM IST on February 21, Monday.

>MSC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Sanshita Sumit Bishwas

>Vice-Captain: Tithas Sadhu

>Suggested Playing XI for MSC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Priyanka Bala, Sanshita Sumit Bishwas

>Batters: Dhara Gujjar, Dipa Das, Shrabani Swapan Paul

>Allrounders: Mita Paul, Tithas Sadhu, Priyanka Madhab Sarkar

>Bowlers: Ananya Halder, Sushmitha Ganguly, Mouli Manik Mandal

>MSC-W vs RAC-W Probable XIs

>MD Sporting Club Women: Mita Paul, Shrabani Swapan Paul, Bidisha Dey, Priyanka Bala, Tapati Paul, Swati Sah, Namita Mondal, Punam Soni, Payel Vakharia, Sushmitha Ganguly, Tithas Sadhu

>Rajasthan Club Women: Sanshita Sumit Bishwas, Dhara Gujjar (c), Rupa Ashit Dutta, Saika Ishaque, Mouli Manik Mandal, Sonali Mondal, Sumana Mondal, Ananya Halder, Priti Mondal, Dipa Das, Priyanka Madhab Sarkar

