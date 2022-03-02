MSF vs MSK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between MSC Frankfurt and Malta Super Kings: MSC Frankfurt will go one-on-one against Malta Super Kings in the 12th Group D match of the European Cricket League T10 2022, The two teams will be well versed with the behavior of the pitch as the match is scheduled to be played at the Cartama Oval at 03:30 pm IST on March 02, Wednesday.

MSC Frankfurt are currently the best team in the T10 Championship. They produced exceptional performance in their first three games to occupy the top position in the points table. Frankfurt will be eager to secure their fourth victory on Thursday to continue the unbeatable run in the league.

Coming to Malta Super Kings, they were denied a good start in the European League. The team lost its first two games against VOC Rotterdam and Ostend Exiles. They finally found the winning path in their last game as they defeated Calpe Giants by 85 runs. Super Kings need to come up with a brilliant performance on Wednesday if they wish to stay on the victory path.

Ahead of the match between MSC Frankfurt and Malta Super Kings; here is everything you need to know:

MSF vs MSK Telecast

MSC Frankfurt vs Malta Super Kings game will not telecast in India

MSF vs MSK Live Streaming

The European Cricket League T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MSF vs MSK Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval at 03:30 pm IST on March 02, Wednesday.

MSF vs MSK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Qader Khan

Vice-Captain - Amar Sharma

Suggested Playing XI for MSF vs MSK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Adel Khan, Waheed Ahmed

Batters: Sekandar Khan, Gopal Chaturvedi, Fanyan Mughal

All-rounders: Shahid Afridi, Amar Sharma, Varun Prasath

Bowlers: Qader Khan, Ashok Bishnoi, Jawad Azizi

MSF vs MSK Probable XIs:

MSC Frankfurt: Adel Khan, Daud Muhammad, Zabihullah Aryoubi, Amin Khan, Shahid Afridi, Waheed Ahmed, Paramveer Singh, Syed Hamza, Sekandar Khan, Qader Khan, Jawad Azizi

Malta Super Kings: Fanyan Mughal, Suhrid Roy, Amar Sharma, Aaftab Khan, Varun Prasath, Gopal Chaturvedi, Justin Shaju, Sumair Khan, Bikram Arora, Waseem Abbas, Ashok Bishnoi

