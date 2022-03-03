MSF vs OEX Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 Group D Playoff 2 match between MSC Frankfurt and Ostend Exiles:

MSC Frankfurt (MSF) will lock horns with Ostend Exiles (OEX) in the Group D Playoff 2 of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022, at the Cartama Oval, in Cartama, on Thursday. Table-toppers MSC Frankfurt won all their five matches convincingly and are the only team to remain unbeaten in Group D.

Ostend Exiles won their first four matches easily, however, their winning streak was ended by the same opponents in the final league game which they lost by 28 runs. They are currently a spot behind at second and will be keen to avenge their previous loss in this play-off two encounter.

Another exciting contest is on the cards and fans can check the Dream11 and Predicted XI for the play-off game between MSC Frankfurt vs Ostend Exiles here.

MSF vs OEX Telecast

MSC Frankfurt vs Ostend Exiles Playoff 2 game will not be telecast in India.

MSF vs OEX Live Streaming

The European Cricket League T10 2022 Playoff 2 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MSF vs OEX Match Details

The Playoff 2 encounter will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, in Cartama, Spain on Thursday, March 3. The game will commence at 1:30 pm IST onwards.

MSF vs OEX Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sekandar Khan

Vice-Captain: Raja-Waqas Ali

Suggested Playing XI for MSF vs OEX Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Amin Khan

Batters: Sekandar Khan, Raja-Waqas Ali, Sulaiman Muhammad, Aadil Diwan Ali

All-rounders: Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi Jr, Faisal Mehmood

Bowlers: Qader Khan, Jawad Azizi, Zadran Fahad

MSF vs OEX Probable XIs:

MSC Frankfurt: Shahid Afridi Jr, Sekandar Khan (C), Amin Khan, Waled Khan (WK), Atiq Awan, Paramveer Singh, Qader Khan, Jawad Azizi, Daud Muhammad, Zabiullah Arjubi, Waheed Ahmed

Ostend Exiles: Raja-Waqas Ali, Faisal Mehmood (C), Sulaiman Muhammad, Aadil Diwan Ali, Sultan Diwan-Ali (WK), Ehsanullah Babar, Zoheeb Hussain, Zadran Fahad, Soheel Hussain, Sohail Kalim-Chaudhry, Amin Gul Malikzai-Shah

