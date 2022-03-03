MSF vs VOC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 Group D Playoff 1 match between MSC Frankfurt and VOC Rotterdam: The first Play-off match of Group D of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 will see MSC Frankfurt taking on VOC Rotterdam on Thursday, March 3. The crucial encounter will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, in Cartama, Spain and the game is scheduled to commence at 1:30 PM IST onwards. The Frankfurt-team wrapped up the top spot in Group D points table as they won all five games, whereas, the Rotterdam outfit finished third by winning as many games from their five league matches.

Ahead of this match, MSC Frankfurt will undoubtedly feel more confident as they defeated VOC Rotterdam by eight wickets the last time, they played against each other in this season. Another exciting contest is on the cards and fans can check the Dream11 and Predicted XI for the play-off game between MSC Frankfurt vs VOC Rotterdam here.

MSF vs VOC Telecast

MSC Frankfurt vs VOC Rotterdam Playoff 1 game will not telecast in India.

MSF vs VOC Live Streaming

The European Cricket League T10 2022 Playoff 1 will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

MSF vs VOC Match Details

The Playoff 1 encounter will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, in Cartama, Spain on Thursday, March 3. The game will commence at 1:30 PM IST onwards.

MSF vs VOC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Arnav Jain

Vice-Captain: Sekandar Khan

Suggested Playing XI for MSF vs VOC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Amin Khan, Waled Khan

Batters: Sekandar Khan, Tim de-Kok, Burhan Niaz

All-rounders: Jelte Schoonheim, Daud Muhammad, Arnav Jain

Bowlers: Ramdas Upadhyaya, Qader Khan, Jawad Azizi

MSF vs VOC Probable XIs:

MSC Frankfurt: Sekandar Khan (C), Shahid Afridi, Amin Khan, Paramveer Singh, Qader Khan, Jawad Azizi, Atiq Awan, Daud Muhammad, Waled Khan (WK), Waheed Ahmed, Waseem Khan

VOC Rotterdam: Ayaz Durrani, Tim de Kok, David Mullett (WK), Jelte Schoonheim, Pierce Fletcher (C), Arnav Jain, Siebe van Wingerden, Roman Harhangi, Boris Hoes, Burhan Niaz, Ramie Upadhyaya

