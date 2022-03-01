Malta Super Kings vs Calpe Giants Dream11, MSK vs CAG Dream11 Latest Update, MSK vs CAG Dream11 Win, MSK vs CAG Dream11 App, MSK vs CAG Dream11 2021, MSK vs CAG Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, MSK vs CAG Dream11 Live Streaming

MSK vs CAG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Malta Super Kings and Calpe Giants:

Malta Super Kings will hope for redemption as they will take on Calpe Giants in the ninth match of the European Cricket League. The match between the two teams is scheduled to be played at the Cartama Oval on Tuesday.

Malta Super Kings need to make changes in their strategy for the tournament at the earliest to avoid lagging behind. With two back-to-back losses against VOC Rotterdam and Ostend Exiles, the team kickstarted the league by eight wickets and 42 runs. The team was let down by the batters as they could score only 93 and 75 runs.

Calpe Giants will also be searching for their first victory on Tuesday. They faced a defeat at the hands of Alby Zalmi by six runs. Though their opening batter Louis Bruce scored 57 runs, the team failed to chase a total of 109 runs.

Ahead of the match between Malta Super Kings and Calpe Giants; here is everything you need to know:

MSK vs CAG Telecast

Malta Super Kings vs Calpe Giants game will not be telecast in India.

MSK vs CAG Live Streaming

The match between Malta Super Kings vs Calpe Giants will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MSK vs CAG Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval at 7:30 pm IST on March 1, Tuesday.

MSK vs CAG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Bikram Arora

Vice-Captain - Varun Prasath Thomotharam

Suggested Playing XI for MSK vs CAG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aaftab Khan

Batters: Gopal Chaturvedi, Bikram Arora, Balaji Avinash Pai, Iain Latin

All-rounders: Varun Prasath Thomotharam, Kenroy Nestor

Bowlers: Yash Singh, Ashok Bishnoi, Charles Harrison, Richard Cunningham

MSK vs CAG Probable XIs:

Malta Super Kings: Bikram Arora, Sumair Khan, Aaftab Khan, Gopal Chaturvedi, Fanyan Mughal, Waseem Abbas, Yash Singh, Ashok Bishnoi, Justin Shaju, Varun Prasath Thomotharam, Amar Sharma

Calpe Giants: Maanav Nayak, Marc Gouws, Andrew Cromb, Balaji Avinash Pai, Iain Latin, Louis Bruce, Joseph Marples, Charles Harrison, Richard Cunningham, Kenroy Nestor, Samarth Bodha

