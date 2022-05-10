MTC vs ACC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KCA Club Championship 2022 match between Masters Cricket Club and Athreya Cricket Club:

In the upcoming Group B fixture of the KCA Club Championship, Masters Cricket Club and Athreya Cricket Club will play against each other at the Sanatana Dharma College ground in Alappuzha. It will be a contest between the toppers of the Group B points table.

Masters Cricket Club are at the top of the points table with three wins from as many games. The bowlers have played a major role in Masters’ unbeatable ride in the competition. In the last three games, the teams were restricted to scores of 100, 132, and 103 runs in 20 overs. Their more recent win came against BKK as they successfully defended 123 runs.

Athreya Cricket Club, on the other hand, are second in the points table with two wins and one tie. Athreya won their first two games against BKK and Eranakulam by 10 and 138 runs. The team was involved in a thrilling contest against Swantons Cricket Club in their last match. Both the teams scored 113 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Interestingly, the Super Over also ended in a tie with ACC and SWC scoring 13 runs each.

Ahead of the match between Masters Cricket Club and Athreya Cricket Club, here is everything you need to know:

MTC vs ACC Telecast

Masters Cricket Club vs Athreya Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India.

MTC vs ACC Live Streaming

The KCA Club Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MTC vs ACC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sanatana Dharma College ground in Alappuzha at 01:30 PM IST on May 10, Tuesday.

MTC vs ACC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mohammed Anas

Vice-Captain - Kevin Oscar

Suggested Playing XI for MTC vs ACC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ujwal Krishna KU, Vishnu Raj

Batters: Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Anas, J Ananthakrishnan

All-rounders: Kevin Oscar, Joffin Jose

Bowlers: Vaisakh Chandran, Athif Bin Ashraf, Fazil Fanoos, Vivek KP

MTC vs ACC Probable XIs:

Masters Cricket Club: Kevin Oscar, Rohan Kunnummal, Vishnu Raj, Krishna Prasad, Sijomon Joseph (c), Vaishak Chandran, Fazil Fanoos, Vishweshwar Suresh, Gokul Gopinath, J Ananthakrishnan, Bharath Surya

Athreya Cricket Club: Arjun Venugopal, Aadidev TJ, Joffin Jose, Ujwal Krishna KU, Rojith Ganesh, Mohammed Anas, Sreeraj ER, Nipun Babu, Athif Bin Ashraf, Karimuttathu Rakesh (c), Vivek KP

