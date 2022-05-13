MTC vs BKK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KCA Club Championship 2022 match between Masters Cricket Club and BK-55:

In the upcoming Group B fixture of the KCA Club Championship 2022, Masters Cricket Club and BK-55 will battle it out against each other at the Sanatana Dharma College in Alappuzha. Masters Cricket Club are having the best of times on the field.

They won their first four matches on the trot to top the Group B points table. The team registered its first loss in the last game against AGORC. Masters witnessed a rare collapse of their batting line-up as they posted just 61 runs on the scoreboard. Scoring 62 runs was no big deal for AGORC and they won in the 7.4 overs by nine wickets.

BK-55, on the other hand, are third in the Group B standings with two wins and as many losses. The team was beaten by Masters-RCC in its previous game by 14 runs. They scored 142 runs while chasing the target of 157. BK-55 will hope to get back to winning ways and qualify for the next round.

Ahead of the match between Masters Cricket Club and BK-55, here is everything you need to know:

MTC vs BKK Telecast

Masters Cricket Club vs BK-55 game will not be telecast in India

MTC vs BKK Live Streaming

The KCA Club Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MTC vs BKK Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sanatana Dharma College in Alappuzha at 01:30 PM IST on May 13, Friday.

MTC vs BKK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sijomon Joseph

Vice-Captain - Krishna Prasad

Suggested Playing XI for MTC vs BKK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vishnu Raj

Batters: Rohan Kunnummal, Salman Nizar, Krishna Prasad

All-rounders: Akshay Chandran, Sijomon Joseph, Mannembeth Sreeroop

Bowlers: Vaishak Chandran, Gokul Gopinath, Ahmed Farzeen, Muhammed Faisal MT

MTC vs BKK Probable XIs:

Masters Cricket Club: Vishweshwar Suresh, Rohan Kunnummal, Vishnu Raj (wk), Krishna Prasad, J Ananthakrishnan, Vaishak Chandran, Fazil Fanoos, Gokul Gopinath, Kevin Oscar, Pallam Anfal, Sijomon Joseph (c)

BK-55: MN Neeraj Kumar, Vyshnav, Akshay Chandran (c), Salman Nizar, Chovvakkaran Shahid, Varun Nayanar (wk), Omar Abubacker, Ahmed Farzeen, Muhammed Faisal MT, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Dheeraj Prem

