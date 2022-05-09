MTC vs BKK Dream11 Team Prediction: Masters Cricket Club vs BK-55 Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's KCA Club Championship T20 MTC vs BKK match, May 9, Sanatana Dharma Stadium in Kerala, 1:30 pm IST

MTC vs BKK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KCA Club Championship T20 match between Masters Cricket Club vs BK-55:

Masters Cricket Club are set to face BK-55 in the 18th match of the KCA Club Championship T20 tournament today at the Sanatana Dharma Stadium in Kerala. Both Masters Cricket Club and BK-55 are placed in Group B.

Masters Cricket Club have so far played two matches in the tournament and they have managed to win both their matches. With four points from two matches, Masters Cricket Club currently find themselves at the second spot on the points table.

On the other hand, fourth-placed BK-55 have won one and lost one game in the tournament so far. BK-55 come into the fixture after securing a comfortable nine-wicket victory against Swantons Cricket Club, in their last match.

Ahead of the match between Masters Cricket Club vs BK-55; here is everything you need to know:

MTC vs BKK Telecast

Masters Cricket Club vs BK-55 game will not be telecast in India.

MTC vs BKK Live Streaming

The KCA Club Championship T20 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MTC vs BKK Match Details

The MTC vs BKK match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma Stadium in Kerala on Monday, May 9, at 1:30 pm IST.

MTC vs BKK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Akshay Chandran

Vice-Captain: Vaishak Chandran

Suggested Playing XI for MTC vs BKK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vishnu Raj, Varun Nayanar

Batsmen: Salman Nizar, Rohan Kunnummel, J Ananthakrishnan

All-rounders: Vaishak Chandran, Fazil Fanoos, Gokul Gopinath

Bowlers: Akshay Chandran, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Shahid CP

MTC vs BKK Possible Starting XI:

Masters Cricket Club Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohan Kunnummal, Vishnu Raj (wicketkeeper), Krishna Prasad, Sijomon Joseph (captain), J Ananthakrishanan, Bharath Surya M, Kevin Oscar, Vaishak Chandran, Fazil Fanoos, Vishweshwar Suresh, Gokul Gopinath

BK-55 Predicted Starting Line-up: Omar Abubacker, Varun Nayanar (wicketkeeper), Salman Nizar, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Akshay Chandran (captain), MN Neeraj Kumar, Dheeraj Prem, MT Muhammed Faisal, Ahmed Farzeen, Shahid CP, Afreed KT

