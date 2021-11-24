>MTD vs OVR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 match between Mater Dei and Overseas: In the upcoming two back-to-back matches of the ECS T10 Malta. Mater Dei will go up against Overseas. Marsa Sports Complex will host both the games at 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm IST on November 24, Wednesday.

Both Mater Dei and Overseas are enjoying a decent ride in the T10 competition. Mater Dei showed signs of brilliance in their first game as they defeated Msida Warriors by six runs. However, the team couldn’t continue the momentum as Msida scripted a victory against Mater in their second match. With one victory and one loss, the team is currently reeling at the last place.

Overseas have won two games while losing as many fixtures to occupy third place in the points table. The team will enter into Wednesday encounter after losing their last match to Southern Crusaders by 17 runs.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Mater Dei and Overseas; here is everything you need to know:

>MTD vs OVR Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Mater Dei vs Overseas match in India

>MTD vs OVR Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Mater Dei vs Overseas encounter will be available on the FanCode app and website.

>MTD vs OVR Match Details

Mater Dei will be playing against Overseas at the Marsa Sports Complex at 5:00 pm IST on November 24, Wednesday.

>MTD vs OVR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Azeem Sathi

Vice-Captain- Sam Bryce

>Suggested Playing XI for MTD vs OVR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sam Bryce, Sam Aquilina

Advertisement

Batters: Charl Kleine-Punte, Cornelius Younus, Rupan Das

All-rounders: David Marks, Eldon Pillay, Azeem Sathi

Bowlers: Jack Barritt, Rency Jacob, Michael Nazir

>MTD vs OVR Probable XIs:

Mater Dei: Cornelius Younus, Salman Khan, Sam Aquilina (c & wk), Michael Nazir, Muthu Mutuk, Azeem Sathi, Suleman Muhammad, Rupan Das, Muhammad Zubbair, Pintu Ghosh, Rency Jacob

Overseas: Gerard Patrick McGrath, Jurg Hirschi (c), Charl Kleine-Punte, Sean Byrne, Frankie Spiteri (wk), Jack Barritt, Kivian Johnson, Peter Rydzkowski, Eldon Pillay, David Marks, Ethan Xuereb

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here