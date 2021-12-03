MTD vs RST Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 match between the Mater Dei and Royal Strikers:Royal Strikers from Group B will be going up against Group A’s Mater Dei in the third quarter-final match of the ECS T10 Malta. The two teams will play at the Marsa Sports Complex at 05:00 PM IST on December 03, Friday. Mater Dei are hot favorites for not only winning the quarter-final against the Royal Strikers but also the T10 Championship.

The team defied all odds in the competition to finish as the best team of Group A. Mater Dei won five out of their eight league matches to finish at the top of the table. The team will also be brimming with confidence as they defeated Southern Crusaders in their last two games by ten wickets and 11 runs respectively.

Advertisement

Royal Strikers, on the other hand, failed to make much of a difference during the group stage. They ended up at fourth place in Group B with just two victories to their name. Strikers will be hoping to deliver a whirlwind performance in the quarter-final to proceed further in the tournament.

>Ahead of the match between the Mater Dei and Royal Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

>MTD vs RST Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Mater Dei vs Royal Strikers match in India

>MTD vs RST Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Mater Dei vs Royal Strikers encounter will be available on the FanCode app and website.

>MTD vs RST Match Details

Mater Dei will be playing against Royal Strikers at the Marsa Sports Club, Malta at 05:00 PM IST on December 03, Friday.

>MTD vs RST Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain- Azeem Sathi

Vice-Captain- Savio Thomas

>Suggested Playing XI for MTD vs RST Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Manuel Jobi, Savio Thomas

Batters: Pintu Ghosh, Imran Ameer, Anil Qadir, Kushlesh Koppaka

All-rounders: Azeem Sathi, Shareef Mohammed

Bowlers: Michael Nazir, Clinto Paul, Rubin James

>MTD vs RST Probable XIs:

Mater Dei: Sam Aquilina (C & WK), Rupan Das, Rency Jacob, Muthu Muthuk, Michael Nazir, Azeem Sathi, Pintu Ghosh, Imran Ameer, Anil Qadir, Muhammad Suleman, Cornelius Younus

Royal Strikers: Sanish Mani, Clinto Paul, Kushlesh Koppaka, Ashwin Raju, Savio Thomas (c), Livin Varghese, Manuel Jobi (wk), Shareef Mohammed, Rubin James, Rejit Abraham, Jaison Jerome

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here