MU vs GM Dream11 Prediction For Today: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Bengaluru, 7:00 pm IST Mangalore United vs Gulbarga Mystics

MU vs GM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s (August 19) Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Mangalore United and Gulbarga Mystics: With the Maharaja T20 Trophy nearing its conclusion, both Mangalore United and Gulbarga Mystics will be looking to clinch two crucial points when they clash on Friday, August 19. The team that emerges victorious will move closer to a berth in the playoffs.

Mangalore United will be eyeing their fifth win of the tournament which might just propel them to the playoffs. Currently, in the fourth position in the table, the side will not want to squander their position in the league. Nikin Jose and HS Sharath have been their standout performers.

The Gulbarga Mystics have a similar record to United, having won four of their first seven games. This will be a crucial encounter for them as well to keep their qualification hopes alive. Rohan Patil and Jeswath Acharya have been in fine form for the Mystics and will be looking to lead them to victory in an important fixture.

With qualification scenarios looming over the game, it will be an enthralling fixture to witness. Let’s find out who comes out on top when the two mid-table sides clash.

Ahead of the match between Mangalore United and Gulbarga Mystics; here is everything you need to know:

MU vs GM Telecast

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Mangalore United and Gulbarga Mystics will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

MU vs GM Live Streaming

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Mangalore United and Gulbarga Mystics will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MU vs GM Match Details

The MU vs GM match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, August 19, at 7:00 pm IST.

MU vs GM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nikin Jose

Vice-Captain: Amit Verma

Suggested Playing XI for MU vs GM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sujay Sateri, Krishnan Shrijith

Batters: Nikin Jose, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey

All-rounders: Amit Verma, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Abhinav Manohar

Bowlers: Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shreesha Achar, HS Sharath

Mangalore United vs Gulbarga Mystics Possible XIs

Mangalore United Predicted Line-up: Ravikumar Samarth (c), Macneil Hadley Noronha, Nikin Jose, Aneeshwar Gautam, Sujay Sateri (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Amit Verma, Aditya Somanna, Muralidhara Venkatesh, HS Sharath, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Gulbarga Mystics Predicted Line-up: Jeswath Acharya, Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Patil, Krishnan Shrijith (wk), Manish Pandey (c), Codanda Ajit Karthik, Manoj Bhandage, Ritesh Bhatkal, Shreesha Achar, Kushaal Wadhwani, Vidhwath Kaverappa

