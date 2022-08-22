MU vs HT Dream11 Team Prediction: Mangalore United vs Hubli Tigers Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 Match, August 22, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 7:00 pm IST

MU vs HT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s (August 22) Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Mangalore United and Hubli Tigers: The Maharaja T20 Trophy is nearing its business end and the 30th match between Mangalore United and Hubli Tigers is no less than a knockout encounter before the playoffs. The enthralling fixture is slated for Monday, August 22, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

For both teams, the equation is quite simple: whoever wins this game advances to the playoffs. After starting the tournament on a strong note, the Mangalore side have lost the plot. They faced four defeats on the trot and one more defeat would end their run in the tournament. Opener Nikin Jose has scored 284 runs in the tournament and has emerged as a reliable batter for the side. But Jose has often been deprived of support from the other end.

The Hubli Tigers faced a mere 2-run defeat in their last match against Bengaluru Blasters. Batter Mohammad Taha’s valiant effort of 71 runs went in vain as the bowlers failed to defend the target. With 4 wins and 5 defeats, the Tigers are currently placed at the fourth spot. The Luvnith Sisodia-led side will be looking to secure their berth in the playoffs by winning the important encounter on Monday evening.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Mangalore United and Hubli Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

MU vs HT Telecast

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Mangalore United and Hubli Tigers will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

MU vs HT Live Streaming

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Mangalore United and Hubli Tigers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MU vs HT Match Details

Advertisement

The MU vs HT match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, August 22, at 7:00 pm IST.

MU vs HT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nikin Jose

Vice-Captain: Abhimanyu Mithun

Suggested Playing XI for MU vs HT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sujay Sateri, Luvnith Sisodia

Batsmen: Nikin Jose, Mohammed Taha, Aneeshwar Gautam

All-rounders: Ravikumar Samarth, Abhimanyu Mithun

Bowlers: Sharan Goud, Muralidhara Venkatesh, HS Sharath, Anand Doddamani

Mangalore United vs Hubli Tigers Possible Starting XI:

Advertisement

Mangalore United Predicted Starting Line-up: Ravikumar Samarth (c), Macneil Hadley Noronha, Nikin Jose, Aneeshwar Gautam, Sujay Sateri (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Amit Verma, Aditya Somanna, Muralidhara Venkatesh, HS Sharath, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Hubli Tigers Predicted Starting Line-up: Luvnith Sisodia(c & wk), Mohammed Taha, BU Shiva Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Liyan Khan, Naveen MG, Tushar Singh, Swapnil Yelave, Vasuki Koushik, Anand Doddamani, Sharan Goud

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here