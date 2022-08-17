MU vs MW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Mangalore United and Mysore Warriors: Mangalore United will be clashing with Mysore Warriors in the 19th match of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022. The two teams will be playing at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Mysore Warriors will be aiming for consistency in the T20 league. The team is currently sitting in third place with three wins and as many losses. Shivamogga Strikers beat them in their last match by 13 runs. Chasing a total of 175 runs, the team was restricted to a score of 161.

Pavan Deshpande delivered a good performance with the bat by smacking 64 runs. However, the lack of support from the middle-order batters steered the Warriors to a defeat.

On the other hand, Mangalore United are second with two losses and four wins. They will hope to make a comeback to the winning ways after losing their last fixture at the hands of Bengaluru Blasters. It was a 66-run defeat for United as they scored only 125 runs in their 20 overs.

Ahead of the match between Mangalore United and Mysore Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

MU vs MW Telecast

Mangalore United vs Mysore Warriors game will not be telecast in India

MU vs MW Live Streaming

Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MU vs MW Match Details

MU vs MW match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at 3:00 PM IST on August 17, Wednesday.

MU vs MW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Pavan Deshpande

Vice-Captain - Ravikumar Samarth

Suggested Playing XI for MU vs MW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nihal Ullal

Batters: Nikin Jose, Ravikumar Samarth, Shivraj S, Aditya Goyal

All-rounders: Aditya Somanna, Pavan Deshpande, Shubhang Hegde

Bowlers: HS Sharath, Vidyadhar Patil, Shashi Kumar K

MU vs MW Probable XIs:

Mangalore United: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Ravikumar Samarth (c), Macneil Hadley Noronha, Nikin Jose, Abhinav Manohar, Aditya Somanna, Muralidhara Venkatesh, HS Sharath, Shashi Kumar K, Aneeshwar Gautam, Sujay Sateri (wk)

Mysore Warriors: GS Chiranjeevi, Vidyadhar Patil, Aditya Goyal, Nihal Ullal (wk), Karun Nair (c), Pavan Deshpande, Shubhang Hegde, Lochan Appanna, Monish Reddy, Shreyas Gopal, Shivraj S

