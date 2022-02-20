>MUL vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United: In their last league match of PSL 2022, table-toppers Multan Sultans will go one-on-one against Islamabad United. In their first tie against each other, Sultans scored a 20 run victory over Islamabad by defending 217 runs in 20 overs.

Multan Sultans have already qualified for the playoffs with eight wins from nine games. The defending champion’s only loss in the tournament came against Lahore Qalandars by 52 runs. They defeated Quetta Gladiators in their last game by 117 runs after scoring a massive 245 runs while batting first.

Islamabad United are yet to confirm a playoff berth. The team is fourth in the points table and needs just one victory more to consolidate their position in the top four. Islamabad didn’t have an ideal outing in their last game as they were hammered by Peshawar Zalmi by ten runs.

Ahead of the match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United; here is everything you need to know:

>MUL vs ISL Telecast

MUL vs ISL match will telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

>MUL vs ISL Live Streaming

The Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>MUL vs ISL Match Details

The Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United contest will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 08:00 PM IST on February 20, Sunday.

>MUL vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Asif Ali

Vice-Captain- Mohammad Rizwan

Suggested Playing XI for MUL vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Azam Khan, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Tim David, Asif Ali, Shan Masood

All-rounders: Khushdil Shah, Asif Afridi

Bowlers: Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Tahir, Waqas Maqsood, Zahir Khan

>MUL vs ISL Probable XIs:

>Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Aamer Azmat, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah

>Islamabad United: Danish Aziz, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Liam Dawson, Asif Ali, Muhammad Musa, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Waqas Maqsood, Marchant de Lange, Zahir Khan

