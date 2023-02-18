Multan Sultans will eye to continue their winning streak when they host Islamabad United in their next Pakistan Super League (PSL) match on Sunday at the Multan International Cricket Stadium. After enduring a close defeat against Lahore Qalandars, Multan have turned the table in the following fixtures, registering two consecutive victories. They are now the toppers in the standings with four points.

Islamabad kicked off the tournament with a 4-wicket victory over Karachi Kings. They will need to replicate the performance to get the better of high-flying Sultans. Islamabad is now sitting in the second position with two points.

Multan batters stole the show in their latest appearance against Peshawar Zalmi. Captain Mohammad Rizwan continued his swashbuckling form and notched up his second half-century of this year’s PSL. Riding on his 66-run knock and Rilee Rossouw’s quickfire 36-ball 75, Multan posted a mammoth total of 210 runs on the board. Despite a good start to the chase, Peshawar lost the match by 56 runs.

Islamabad, on the other hand, successfully chased down a 174-run target in their last encounter against Karachi. Though their top-order surrendered early, the middle-order duo of Colin Munro and Azam Khan came to the rescue and led the side to victory. While the New Zealand cricketer smashed a blistering half-century scoring 58 off 28 balls, the Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter 44 runs in 28 deliveries.

Ahead of the match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United, here is everything you need to know:

MUL vs ISL Telecast

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

MUL vs ISL Live Streaming

Pakistan Super League 2023 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

MUL vs ISL Match Details

MUL vs ISL match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi at 2:30 PM IST on February 19, Sunday.

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2023 match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United:

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Shadab Khan

Vice-Captain - David Miller

Suggested Playing XI for MUL vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan

Batters: Kieron Pollard, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Colin Munro

All-rounders: Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Tom Curran, Mohammad Wasim, Sameen Gul

MUL vs ISL Probable XIs:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah.

Islamabad United: Asif Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, R van der Dussen, Shadab Khan(C), Azam Khan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Tom Curran, Rumman Raees

