>MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings: Multan Sultans will aim to get back to the winning ways as they will go head-to-head against Karachi Kings in the 23rd match of the Pakistan Super League. The two teams have had completely different journeys in the tournament and it will be interesting to see the table-toppers playing against the bottom-dwellers.

Sultans are showing unreal consistency in the T20 Championship. The team won its first six games on the trot to establish its domination. Their winning streak was tinkered in their last game as they lost to Lahore Qalandars by 52 runs. It was a forgettable day for the Multan batters as they could score only 130 runs when they were following a total of 182.

On the contrary, Karachi Kings are struggling to make the ends meet. After losing all their seven league matches, the team is out from the playoff race. The franchise will now be playing the remaining three games for their pride. Also, they will be hoping to spoil the game for the other teams.

Ahead of the match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings; here is everything you need to know:

>MUL vs KAR Telecast

MUL vs KAR match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

>MUL vs KAR Live Streaming

The Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>MUL vs KAR Match Details

The Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings contest will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 08:00 PM IST on February 16, Wednesday.

>MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Shan Masood

>Vice-Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

>Suggested Playing XI for MUL vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

>Batters: Sharjeel Khan, Shan Masood, Tim David

>Allrounders: Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Qasim Akram

>Bowlers: Anwar Ali, Umaid Asif, Chris Jordan, Shahnawaz Dahani

>MUL vs KAR Probable XIs

>Multan Sultans: Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Tim David, Khushdil Shah

>Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Jordan Thompson, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan

