MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2023 match between the Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings: In the upcoming match of the Pakistan Super League 2023, Multan Sultans will face Karachi Kings. The two teams will be playing against each other at the Multan Cricket Stadium on February 22, Wednesday. Multan Sultans are at the top of the table with three wins to their name from four league matches. They lost their first game against Lahore Qalandars by one run but there has been no looking back for them since then. Sultans defeated Islamabad United in their most recent match by 52 runs.

On the other hand, Karachi Kings started the tournament with three consecutive losses. The team finally put an end to its losing streak by winning against Lahore Qalandars by 67 runs. With two points to their name, the Kings are occupying the fourth place in the standings.

Ahead of the match between the Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings, here is everything you need to know:

MUL vs KAR Telecast

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

MUL vs KAR Live Streaming

Pakistan Super League 2023 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

MUL vs KAR Match Details

MUL vs KAR match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan at 6:30 PM IST on February 22, Wednesday.

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rilee Rossouw

Vice-captain: Matthew Wade

Suggested Playing XI for MUL vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Matthew Wade

Batters: Shoaib Malik, David Miller, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Usama Mir, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Amir

MUL vs KAR Probable XIs

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Mohammad Ilyas, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite

Karachi Kings: Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, Akif Javed, Matthew Wade (wk), James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Aamer Yamin

