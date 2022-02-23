MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars: The defending champions Multan Sultans will kick off the proceedings in the first qualifier of the Pakistan Super League 2022 with a face-off with Lahore Qalandars. The team winning the qualifier match will directly reach the final and the losing side will get another chance in the form of Eliminator 2.

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars have already faced each other twice in the competition. The first fixture was won by Sultans by five wickets while Lahore handed a defeat to the defending champions in the second game by 52 runs.

Multan were exceptional during the league stage. The team lost just one out of ten league matches to occupy first place in the points table. On the contrary, Lahore faced some ups and downs. The team played ten league matches where they lost four games and won six.

Ahead of the match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars, here is everything you need to know:

MUL vs LAH Telecast

MUL vs LAH match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

MUL vs LAH Live Streaming

The Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

MUL vs LAH Match Details

The Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars contest will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 08:00 PM IST on February 23, Wednesday.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Fakhar Zaman

Vice-Captain- Rilee Rossouw

Suggested Playing XI for MUL vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Phil Salt

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Fakhar Zaman, Harry Brook, Tim David

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Khushdil Shah

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

MUL vs LAH Probable XIs:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Tim David, Aamer Azmat, David Willey, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Fawad Ahmed, Zaman Khan, Harry Brook, Sohail Akhtar

