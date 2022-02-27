MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars: Two of the most formidable teams in the PSL, Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars are all set to battle against each other in the final of the Pakistan Super League 2022. The proceedings will kick off at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 8:00 pm IST on February 27, Sunday.

It will be a repeat of qualifier one where Multan Sultans defeated Lahore by 28 runs to book a final berth. Lahore had to take a long route to reach the final. They outclassed Islamabad United in the second eliminator by six runs.

If we talk about the overall performance, Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars were the best two teams in the league round. Sultans won as many as nine from their 10 league matches to finish at the top. Their only loss in the tournament came against Lahore by 52 runs. Coming to Qalandars, they ended at the second position with six wins and four losses.

Ahead of the match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars; here is everything you need to know:

MUL vs LAH Telecast

MUL vs LAH match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

MUL vs LAH Live Streaming

The Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

MUL vs LAH Match Details

The Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars contest will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 8:00 pm IST on February 27, Sunday.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mohammad Hafeez

Vice-Captain- Fakhar Zaman

Suggested Playing XI for MUL vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Phil Salt

Batters: Fakhar Zaman, Rilee Rossouw, Harry Brook, Tim David

All-rounders: Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf

MUL vs LAH Probable XIs:

Multan Sultans: Tim David, Aamer Azmat, David Willey, Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Fawad Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Zaman Khan, Harry Brook, Sohail Akhtar, David Wiese

