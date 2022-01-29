>MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars:

Multan Sultans will battle it out against Lahore Qalandars in the third match of the Pakistan Super League 2022. The two teams will have a go at each other at the National Stadium in Karachi at 03:00 PM IST on January 29, Saturday.

Multan Sultans made a winning start to PSL 2022. The defending champions outplayed Karachi Kings in the curtain-raiser by seven wickets. Bowlers won the game for the team as they were successful in restricting Karachi to a poor score of 124 runs in their 20 overs. Sultans will hope to make it two in a row as they will play against Lahore Qalandars on Saturday.

Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, will be at a slight disadvantage as they will be playing their first PSL match on Saturday. The team failed to make a mark in the last season as they ended up in fifth place. Qalandars will hope to do something good this season under the leadership of Shaheen Afridi.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars; here is everything you need to know:

>MUL vs LAH Telecast

MUL vs LAH match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>MUL vs LAH Live Streaming

The Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>MUL vs LAH Match Details

The Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars contest will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi at 03:00 PM IST on January 29, Saturday.

>MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Fakhar Zaman

Advertisement

Vice-Captain- Mohammad Rizwan

>Suggested Playing XI for MUL vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Sohaib Maqsood, Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Tim David

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Ihsanullah, Shaheen Afridi

>MUL vs LAH Probable XIs:

Multan Sultans: Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey

Lahore Qalandars: Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Abdullah Shafique, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi (c)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here