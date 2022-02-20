Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan Super League 2022 Match No. 29 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will be playing the 29th league match of the Pakistan Super League on Sunday, February 20, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Multan have been absolutely sensational in the tournament. They will be fishing the league stage at the top of the points table.

All the players have lived up to their reputation as Sultans have won eight out of nine league games. They are coming into the Sunday game by defeating Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators in their last two league matches.

Islamabad United, on the other hand, are yet to secure a place in the knockouts. The team is currently fourth with four victories and as many losses. Islamabad need to get back to the winning ways after losing their last game to Peshawar Zalmi by ten runs.

>When will the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Islamabad United (ISL) start?

The match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will be conducted on Sunday, February 20.

>Where will PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Islamabad United (ISL) be played?

Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United.

>What time will the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Islamabad United (ISL) begin?

The match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will begin at 08:00 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Islamabad United (ISL) match?

The match between Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Islamabad United (ISL) match?

Fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United encounter.

>Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Pakistan Super League 2022 Probable Playing XI:

>MUL vs ISL, Pakistan Super League 2022, Multan Sultans probable playing XI: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Aamer Azmat, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah

>MUL vs ISL, Pakistan Super League 2022, Islamabad United probable playing XI: Danish Aziz, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Liam Dawson, Asif Ali, Muhammad Musa, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Waqas Maqsood, Marchant de Lange, Zahir Khan.

