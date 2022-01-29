Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan Super League 2022 Match No. 3 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The defending champions Multan Sultans will hope to make it two in a row as they will take on Lahore Qalandars in the third match of the Pakistan Super League 2021. The two teams will play against each other at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday, January 29.

Multan Sultans made a winning start to their campaign as they locked horns with Karachi Kings in the season opener. The defending champions secured a victory by seven wickets as bowlers ruled the show for the team.

Multan Sultans were successful in stopping opposition at 124 as Imran Tahir picked up a three-wicket haul while Shahnawaz Dahani and Khushdil returned with one wicket each. With the bat, Mohammed Rizwan made headlines as he smacked 52 runs off 47 balls.

Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the tournament on Saturday. The team finished at fifth place in the points table last year and thus failed to make it to the next round. They will hope to change their fortune this time around as they will be led by a new leader, Shaheen Afridi.

>When will the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) start?

The third match of the PSL 2022 will be played on Saturday, January 29.

>Where will the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at the National Stadium in Karachi.

>What time will the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) begin?

The match will commence from 03:00 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) match?

The match between Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Lahore Qalandars (LAH) match?

Fans can live stream the action on the SonyLIV app and website.

>Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League 2022 Probable Playing XI:

MUL vs LAH, Pakistan Super League 2022, Multan Sultans probable playing XI: Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey

MUL vs LAH, Pakistan Super League 2022, Lahore Qalandars probable playing XI: Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Abdullah Shafique, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi (c)

