Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan Super League 2022 Match No. 16 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

In the first reverse clash of the Pakistan Super League 2022, the table-toppers Multan Sultans will battle it out against Peshawar Zalmi. The first fixture between the two sides when in the favor of Multan as the franchise came up with outstanding batting performance.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan led from the front with a sublime knock of 82 runs as his team posted a huge score of 222 runs in the first innings. In the second innings, Multan bowlers continued the exploits as they restricted the opposition to 165 runs. Shahnawaz Dahani and Imran Tahir were the joint-highest wicket-takers with three wickets each.

Overall, Multan Sultans are dominating the tournament. The defending champion have won all their five league matches to sit at the top of the table. Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, are languishing towards the bottom.

They have lost three out of five games. The team has been let down by their batting unit and they need to make amends quickly to ensure a good ride in the Pakistan Super League.

>When will the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) start?

The match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will be conducted on Friday, February 11.

>Where will PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) be played?

National Stadium in Karachi will host the match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi.

>What time will the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) begin?

The match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will begin at 08:00 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) match?

The match between Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) match?

Fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi encounter.

>Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Pakistan Super League 2022 Probable Playing XI:

MUL vs PES, Pakistan Super League 2022, Multan Sultans probable playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan(c & wk), Shan Masood, Johnson Charles, Sohaib Maqsood, Abbas Afridi, Anwar Ali, Blessing Muzarabani, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Khushdil Shah, Tim David

MUL vs PES, Pakistan Super League 2022, Peshawar Zalmi probable playing XI: Wahab Riaz (c), Usman Qadir, Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Umar, Salman Irshad, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting

