Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction and Live Streaming: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, February 15

Quetta Gladiators will be kickstarting their campaign in the Pakistan Super League 2023 on Wednesday. They will meet Multan Sultans. The Multan Cricket Stadium will play host to the much-hyped game on February 15.

Multan Sultans are coming into the T20 Championship following a defeat against Lahore Qalandars in the curtain-raiser. It was a bad day at the office for the Sultans as they lost to the defending champions by just one run. Chasing 176 runs, the team was restricted to 174 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Despite the loss, Mohammad Rizwan was the standout performer with a knock of 75 runs off 50 balls.

Coming to Quetta Gladiators, they are coming into the tournament following a poor run last season. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side failed to make an impact in the 2022 edition as they lost six of their ten league matches. The team has a balanced squad this year and will be thus hoping for an improved performance.

Ahead of the match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the T10 match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators be played?

The match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators will be conducted on February 15, Wednesday.

Where will the T10 match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators be played?

The match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators will be hosted at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

What time will the T10 match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators begin?

The match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators will begin at 06:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T10 match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators?

The match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T10 match between the Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators?

The match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shan Masood

Vice-Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Suggested Playing XI for Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batsmen: Shan Masood, Iftikhar-Ahmed, David Miller, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Naseem Shah, Usama Mir

Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators Predicted Playing XI:

Multan Sultans: Khushdil-Shah, Usama Mir, Shahnawaz Dhani, Mohammad Rizwan(WK)(C), Shan Masood, Usman Khan, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Akeal Hosein, Ihsanullah Janat, Sameen Gul

Quetta Gladiators: Mohammad Hafeez, Jason Roy, Will Smeed, Sarfaraz Ahmed(WK)(C), Iftikhar-Ahmed, Dwaine Pretorius, Qais Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz

