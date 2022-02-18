Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan Super League 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The 25th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 see table-toppers Multan Sultans (MUL) squaring off against the Quetta Gladiators (QUE) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday. The Mohammed Rizwan-led Multan squad have been the team to beat in the ongoing tournament. They have won seven out of the eight games and are already assured of a top-two finish. However, they would look to sustain their momentum going into the playoffs. On the other hand, things look bleak for wounded Quetta Gladiators who are on the verge of getting eliminated. They’ve won just three of their eight games and another loss would spell more serious trouble for Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co. But with two valuable points on offer, the Gladiators will be aiming to put up a good fight in what promises to be a cracking game in Lahore. And here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the MUL vs QUE live streaming online and telecast.

>When will the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) vs Quetta Gladiators (QUE) start?

The match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators will be played on Friday, February 18.

>Where will PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) vs Quetta Gladiators (QUE) be played?

The Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore will host the match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators.

>What time will the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) vs Quetta Gladiators (QUE) begin?

The match will commence at 3:00 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) vs Quetta Gladiators (QUE) match?

The match between Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the PSL 2022 match between Multan Sultans (MUL) vs Quetta Gladiators (QUE) match?

Fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators game.

>Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2022 Probable Playing XI:

>ISL vs PES, PSL 2022, Multan Sultans probable playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (C, WK), Shan Masood, Aamer Azmat, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Rumman Raees, Asif Afridi, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani and Shahnawaz Dahani

>ISL vs PES, PSL 2022, Quetta Gladiators probable playing XI: Jason Roy, Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali/James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C, WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Ghulam Mudassar and Khurram Shahzad

