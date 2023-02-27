'Mum Felt Very Touched': Pat Cummins Delighted with Barmy Army's Tribute to his Ill Mother - WATCH

Australia captain Pat Cummins had to fly back home after the conclusion of the 2nd Test against India in Delhi in order to be with his unwell mother. He was supposed to be back with the squad in Indore but his stay at home got extended, making him unavailable for the third Test. In his absence, the team will be led by former captain Steve Smith in the game which begins on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Cummins was touched by the gesture of England’s ‘Barmy Army’. The fan group gave a touching tribute to his seriously ill mother, Maria through a video.

A heartwarming video surfaced on the Twitter handle of England’s famous supporters group the Barmy Army on Saturday, in which a trumpeter can be seen playing a rendition of ‘Maria’ from West Side Story during England’s second Test against New Zealand to support Cummins’ mother, who recently entered palliative care,

Reacting to the video, the Australian captain on Monday said: “This is amazing @TheBarmyArmy, thank you. Mum loved watching this and felt very touched"

Cummins left for Sydney after Australia’s loss against India in the second Test to be with his mother and will miss the third Test, starting from March 1 in Indore.

In the absence of the regular skipper, Cummins, Steve Smith will shoulder the captain’s responsibility in the third Test.

After losing the first Test by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur inside three days, Australia lost the second Test to India by six wickets in New Delhi, which meant their chances of winning the Test series came to an end as India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Now 2-0 behind, Australia will now face India in the third Test at Holkar Stadium in Indore, starting from March 1.

