MUM vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 match between Mumbai and Bengal:Mumbai will go head-to-head against Bengal in the upcoming Elite Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The game will be hosted at the KCA Cricket Ground, Thiruvananthapuram, India at 09:00 AM IST on December 12, Sunday.

Mumbai and Bengal have the same number of points i.e with one victory and one loss each. Bengal is sitting at third place in the standings while Mumbai is occupying fourth place due to the difference in net run rate.

Mumbai kickstarted their journey in the tournament with a loss against Tamil Nadu by 54 runs. However, the team soon found their way back as they defeated Karnataka by 13 runs.

Bengal, on the other hand, won their first against Baroda by 27 runs. The team couldn’t carry forward the confidence and ended up losing their second game to Puducherry by eight runs.

>Ahead of the match between Mumbai and Bengal; here is everything you need to know:

>MUM vs BEN Telecast

MUM vs BEN match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

>MUM vs BEN Live Streaming

MUM vs BEN match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

>MUM vs BEN Match Details

The match will be played at KCA Cricket Ground, Thiruvananthapuram, India at 09:00 AM IST on December 12, Sunday.

>MUM vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: S.Yadav

Vice-Captain:A.Deep

>Suggested Playing XI for MUM vs BEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: H.Tamore

Batters: S.Yadav, K.Ahmed, Y.Jaiswal, S.Patil, A.Das

All-rounders: S.Mulani

Bowlers: D.Kulkarni, T.Deshpande, M.Kumar, A.Deep

>MUM vs BEN Probable XIs:

Mumbai: H.Tamore (wk), Y.Jaiswal, S.Mulani, S.Dube, D.Kulkarni, T.Deshpande, M.Avasthi, T.Kotian, S.Patil, S.Yadav, A.Jaffr

Bengal: S.Goswami (wk), S.Chatterjee, R.Roy Chowdhury, S.Ahmed, W.Chatterjee, S.Gupta, G.Puri, A.Deep, M.Kumar, K.Ahmed, A.Das

