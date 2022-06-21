MUM vs MP Dream11 Team Prediction: Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MUM vs MP Ranji Trophy 2022, MUM vs MP final match, June 22, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 9:30 am IST

MUM vs MP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for tomorrow’s MUM vs MP Ranji Trophy 2022 final match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh: The final match of the prestigious Ranji Trophy 2022 will be played between record champions Mumbai and 1998 edition finalists Madhya Pradesh. The winner will be crowned as champions of the Indian Domestic Test Circuit. Mumbai will be hoping to secure their 42nd title while Madhya Pradesh will want to lift their first-ever Ranji Trophy.

In the semi-finals, Mumbai stormed past Uttar Pradesh to secure their place in the grand final. The match was a draw but Mumbai qualified on the basis of the first-inning lead they had over UP. The Mumbai side led by captain Prithvi Shaw has been in tremendous form lately. Batters Yashasvi Jaiswal, Hardik Tamore, and Suved Parker have a lot of runs under their belt. While the bowling has been lethal as Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, and Karan Sharma have destroyed the batting line-ups of the opposition teams.

Madhya Pradesh made it to their second Ranji finals after defeating Bengal by 174 runs. They showcased a stellar batting performance by scoring 341 and 281 against a good bowling unit in their two innings. The MP bowlers cleaned up Bengal in the second session of Day 5 to book their place in the finals. Spinners Kumar Kartikeya and Saransh Jain have been outstanding throughout the tournament. MP did not have many batting collapses in the tournament as they had different batters taking up responsibility and steadying the ship for them.

The final will be an intriguing fixture as two of the best sides collide at the Chinnaswamy stadium to take home the prestigious Ranjhi Trophy.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh; here is everything you need to know:

MUM vs MP Telecast

The Ranji Trophy final match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will be telecast live on the Star Sports network in India.

MUM vs MP Live Streaming

The Ranji Trophy final match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

MUM vs MP Match Details

The MUM vs MP match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, from Wednesday, June 22, at 9:30 am IST.

MUM vs MP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Suved Parkar

Vice-Captain: Saransh Jain

Suggested Playing XI for MUM vs MP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aditya Tare, Himanshu Mantri

Batsmen: Prithvi Shaw, Suved Parkar, Akshat Raghuwanshi,

All-rounders: Shams Mulani, Saransh Jain

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Kumar Kartikeya, Puneet Datey

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Possible Starting XI:

Mumbai Predicted Starting Line-up: Prithvi Shaw (c), Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Aditya Tare (wk), Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande

Madhya Pradesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Aditya Shrivastava (c), Himanshu Mantri (wk), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Anubhav Agarwal, Puneet Datey, Saransh Jain, Shubham S Sharma, Yash Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Rajat Patidar, Gaurav Yadav

