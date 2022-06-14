MUM vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction For Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Semi-final: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh, June 14, 9:30 AM IST

MUM vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MUM vs UP Ranji Trophy 2022 semi-final match between Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh: The semi-final match of the prestigious Ranji Trophy 2022 will be played between record champions Mumbai and the winner of the 2005 edition, Uttar Pradesh. The winner of this match will fancy their chances of being crowned the champions in the grand finals. Mumbai will be hoping to secure their 42nd title while Uttar Pradesh will be keen to lift the title for the second time.

In the quarter-final stage, Mumbai defeated Uttarakhand after posting a mammoth total of 647 in the first innings and restricted the Uttarakhand side quite cheaply to win the match by a record margin of 725 runs. The team looks quite stable under captain Prithvi Shaw and has some fine talent on their bench. Double centurion Suved Parkar’s hot form will be a concern for the UP bowlers. The bowling unit of Mumbai also looks quite strong with the likes of Tushar Deshpande , Dhawal Kulkarni, and Shams Mulani.

Advertisement

On the contrary, Uttar Pradesh had to dig deep for a victory against a strong Karnataka side. The UP batters were bundled out for just 155 runs in the first innings and the match seemed to be slipping away from Uttar Pradesh. The second innings though saw a significant change in fortunes as the UP bowlers restricted Karnataka for a total of 114 runs, which meant that they needed to chase down a total of 252 runs to win. Resilient batting performances from captain Karan Sharma and Priyam Garg helped UP to chase down the target under tough conditions and qualify for the semi-finals.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh; here is everything you need to know:

Advertisement

MUM vs UP Telecast

The Ranji Trophy semi-final match between Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh will be telecast live on the Star Sports network in India.

MUM vs UP Live Streaming

The Ranji Trophy semi-final match between Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

MUM vs UP Match Details

The MUM vs UP match will be played at the Just Cricket Ground in Bengaluru on Tuesday, June 14, at 9:30 am IST.

Advertisement

MUM vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Suved Parkar

Vice-Captain: Priyam Garg

Suggested Playing XI for MUM vs UP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Aditya Tare

Batters: Prithvi Shaw, Suved Parkar, Priyam Garg, Karan Sharma

All-rounders: Shams Mulani, Yash Dayal

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Rajpoot

Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh Possible XIs

Advertisement

Mumbai Predicted Line-up: Prithvi Shaw (c), Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Aditya Tare (wk), Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande

Uttar Pradesh Predicted Line-up: Karan Sharma (c), Rinku Singh, Aryan Juyal, Samarth Singh, Priyam Garg, Prince Yadav, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal, Saurabh Kumar

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here