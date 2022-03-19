Mumbai Cricket Association Fiasco: President, Secy Abstain From "AGM", Rival Faction Appoint Vengsarkar to Represent MCA in BCCI

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar was nominated as Mumbai Cricket Association representative for future BCCI forums in the state unit’s AGM which incidentally wasn’t attended by either president Vijay Patil or secretary Sanjay Naik, putting a question mark on the validity of meeting.

Naik in fact told PTI that “there was no AGM today and it has been deferred. We are not aware of any such meetings."

However, 109 authorised signatories attended the meeting which was called by the opposition faction led by Ravi Sawant-Ravi Mandrekar group which actually overturned all the decisions taken by the ruling dispensation.

It is still not clear whether Saturday’s meeting which the rival faction is terming as “AGM" will be recognised or not as only treasurer Jagdish Achrekar from the ruling group attended but didn’t sign the minutes.

The 85th AGM of MCA also saw a host of notable decisions being taken, including disbanding of all-important Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) comprising three former India players in Vinod Kambli, Jatin Paranjape and Nilesh Kulkarni as they weren’t happy with their performance in white-ball tournaments.

Strangely, the senior selection committee headed by Salil Ankola has been retained despite selecting those teams for white-ball tournaments.

The “general body" also appointed a new Ombudsman — Retd. Justice Bhosle of Allahabad High Court.

The minutes of the 84th AGM has not been accepted while the auditor for the next financial year has been changed.

In fact, the “general body" did not adopt any of the reports, including that of the secretary and treasurer. Secretary’s report has in fact been referred back to the Apex Council for redrafting.

The new MCA GC chairman will be Milind Narvekar while Nilesh Bhosle is now a member of the governing council.

It is to be seen whether the ruling faction, led by Patil and Naik, acknowledges the decisions taken as they are the ones who represent the state at the BCCI forum.

