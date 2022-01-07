Mumbai Cricket Association Shuts Office After 15 Staff Members Test Positive For COVID-19

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has shut its office after 15 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The office will not open for the next three days.

“The staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, following which we have closed the office for three days from today," an MCA source told.

The COVID-19 has once again affected India’s domestic cricket season as Ranji Trophy, Col C K Nayudu Trophy & Senior Women’s T20 League were postponed due to the novel virus outbreak across the country.

>ALSO | ICC Introduces Changes to T20I Playing Conditions

Advertisement

However, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly wrote a letter to state boards where he gave his assurance that the board is committed to holding the tournaments and will restart the domestic season when things get better.

“As you are aware, we had to put on hold the currently ongoing domestic season due to the worsening Covid 19 situation. The Covid cases are rapidly increasing and there were multiple positive cases in many teams. It posed an imminent threat to the health and safety of players, officials and all others related to the running of the tournaments," said Ganguly in the letter.

The Ranji Trophy and Col C K Nayudu Trophy were scheduled to begin this month while the Senior Women’s T20 League was scheduled to commence in February.

Ganguly, himself, was contracted by COVID-19 last month but now he has been tested negative.

On Thursday, Mumbai reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases, a fresh all-time single-day high while four patients succumbed to the disease, according to a bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

With these additions, the financial capital’s coronavirus tally jumped to 8,53,809, while the death toll climbed to 16,388.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here